Brooks to retire as Stratford Police Chief
By Ronda Cowen News Star Reporter Steven Brooks came on as Chief of Police for the town of Stratford in May of 2015 and he…
The Oklahoma Bureau Of Investigations (OSBI) is investigating an “in-custody death” near Lindsay, Tuesday evening. According to McClain County Sheriff Don Hewett, Norman Police requested…
By Ronda Cowen News Star Reporter Four different warrants were served in Stratford in the last week, all dealing with drugs. On Tuesday, a search…
By Ronda Cowen News Star Reporter A Stratford woman’s con game came to an end when she was arrested on four counts of obtaining cash…
By Bonnie Seymour News Star Reporter The Pauls Valley Band is once again hosting one of their biggest and best fundraisers of the year and…
By Bonnie Seymour News Star Reporter Bikes have come a long way and have served many purposes in our lives, from simply getting us from…
Water, sewer rate hikes to go into effect with December billing By Jeff Shultz Publisher Last month Randy Clark of the Oklahoma Rural Water Association…
A two-vehicle fatality collision took the life of an Alex, Okla. man October 4, 2017 approximately one and six-tenths miles west of Lindsay. John Ryland…
By Bonnie Seymour News Star Reporter October is known to be a spooky time of year and the Elmore City After Prom Committee plans on…
By Jeff Shultz Publisher When Dr. Gerald Parsons, Stratford, was in veterinarian school he had a chance to work at the Wichita Wildlife Bison Park…