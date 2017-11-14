No Picture

November 14, 2017

OSBI investigating death near Lindsay

The Oklahoma Bureau Of Investigations (OSBI) is investigating an “in-custody death” near Lindsay, Tuesday evening. According to McClain County Sheriff Don Hewett, Norman Police requested…

No Picture

November 14, 2017

Four arrested on drug related charges

By Ronda Cowen News Star Reporter Four different warrants were served in Stratford in the last week, all dealing with drugs. On Tuesday, a search…

No Picture

November 3, 2017

Con game over for Stratford woman

By Ronda Cowen News Star Reporter A Stratford woman’s con game came to an end when she was arrested on four counts of obtaining cash…

No Picture

October 30, 2017

Maysville, we have a problem

Water, sewer rate hikes to go into effect with December billing By Jeff Shultz Publisher Last month Randy Clark of the Oklahoma Rural Water Association…

No Picture

October 18, 2017

Alex man killed in two car crash

A two-vehicle fatality collision took the life of an Alex, Okla. man October 4, 2017 approximately one and six-tenths miles west of Lindsay. John Ryland…

No Picture

October 18, 2017

Hay ride promises fright and fun

By Bonnie Seymour News Star Reporter October is known to be a spooky time of year and the Elmore City After Prom Committee plans on…